Tennis: Caroline Wozniacki heads into retirement after Melbourne Park defeat

Caroline Wozniacki during the match against Ons Jabeur on Jan 24, 2020.
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki headed into retirement on Friday after a 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 third-round defeat at the hands of Tunisia's Ons Jabeur ended her participation in the Australian Open.

The 29-year-old Dane said last year that Melbourne Park, where she won her lone Grand Slam title two years ago, would be the site of her final outing as a tennis professional.

Jabeur, who beat 12th seed Johanna Konta in the first round and former world No. 4 Caroline Garcia in the second, ushered her out of the door with a barrage of 43 winners on Melbourne Arena.

Wozniacki's final stroke as a tennis professional was a forehand which went long to send the Tunisian world No. 78 into the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

