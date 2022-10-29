Tennis: Britain's Raducanu pulls out of Billie Jean King Cup

LONDON – Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup team because of a wrist injury, dealing a big blow to the host nation’s hopes.

“I’m disappointed to get the news from the doctors that I won’t be ready in time, particularly with it being on home soil,” Raducanu said in an Instagram post.

Britain is hosting the 12-nation event in Glasgow from Nov 8-13 where teams will play in four groups of three with the group winners progressing to the semi-finals.

Britain face Kazakhstan and Spain.

Raducanu, 19, has struggled with a succession of injuries since her stunning US Open triumph in 2021 when she came through qualifying and took the title without losing a set.

“I tried to do everything possible to get it ready in time, since my last tournament I have been working every day on physical training and rehab,” she said.

“I’ve got confidence in my teammates and look forward to playing next year.”

Raducanu had also pulled out of October’s Transylvania Open due to the wrist injury. REUTERS