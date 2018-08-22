Tennis: Bertens withdraws from Connecticut Open

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Kiki Bertens, who won the Cincinnati Masters title on Sunday, has pulled out of this week's Connecticut Open with a viral illness, tournament organisers said on Tuesday (Aug 21).

The 26-year-old became the first player from the Netherlands to win the Cincinnati Masters after recording a shock victory over world number one Simona Halep.

"Unfortunately, I'm not able to play here this week in Connecticut," Bertens said in a video posted on Twitter.

"I'm really sorry for the fans but hopefully I'll be back next year."

France's lucky loser Pauline Parmentier will replace Bertens in a first-round match against Estonian Anett Kontaveit later on Tuesday.

Bertens, however, remains in the doubles draw, the organisers said.

The Connecticut Open is the final tune-up event ahead of the US Open, which begins on Aug 27.