Tennis: Berrettini secures Italy opening Davis Cup win

PARIS - Lorenzo Musetti and Matteo Berrettini gave Italy the perfect start to their Davis Cup group stage campaign on Wednesday with victory over Croatia in Bologna.

The 20-year-old Musetti saw off Borna Gojo 6-4, 6-2 in the first rubber of the best-of-three Group A tie.

Former Wimbledon runner-up Berrettini had to fight back from a set down against Cincinnati Masters champion Borna Coric, but won 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-1.

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini will take on Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in the closing doubles match.

Italy have high hopes of claiming only a second Davis Cup title and first since 1976. Their top-ranked player Jannik Sinner could yet be ready to play against Argentina on Friday.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, France and Germany's Group C tie went to a deciding doubles rubber in Hamburg.

Jan-Lennard Struff beat Benjamin Bonzi 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 to give the home team the lead, before Adrian Mannarino levelled with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Oscar Otte. AFP