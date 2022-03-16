Tennis: Berrettini beats Harris to reach last 16 at Indian Wells

Matteo Berrettini of Italy serves against Lloyd Harris of South Africa in their third=round match.
INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA (REUTERS) - Matteo Berrettini saved three set points to defeat South African Lloyd Harris 6-4 7-5 and advance to the Round of 16 at Indian Wells on Tuesday (March 15).

The Wimbledon finalist pounded his 12th ace on match point to seal the win on a sunny day in the Southern California desert.

The sixth-seeded Italian was forced to retire with injury during a match in Acapulco last month and looked rusty in his second-round clash against 18-year-old qualifier Holger Rune on Sunday.

But Berrettini was better on Tuesday, executing deft lobs and drop shots as opposed to relying solely on his powerful forehand and serve.

Berrettini will be the favourite when he takes on Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, who defeated Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets on Tuesday, when they meet in the fourth round.

