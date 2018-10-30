Tennis: Belarus' Sabalenka edges out Aussie Barty in Zhuhai's WTA Elite Trophy opener

ZHUHAI, CHINA (AFP) - Big-hitting Aryna Sabalenka was too strong for Ashleigh Barty in the opening singles clash of the WTA Elite Trophy in China on Tuesday (Oct 30), taking the match 6-4, 6-4.

The tournament's youngest player produced some typically aggressive tennis in Zhuhai, showing the form that has seen her shoot up the world rankings from 39th to 12th place in just three months.

The 20-year-old Belarusian made the most of breaking Australian Barty, 22, in the very first game of the match, seeing out a nip-and-tuck opening set.

In-form Sabalenka looked the more confident of the two in the early stages, and the third seed her nerve to pull out her first two aces to clinch the set.

Ninth seed Barty took the initiative in the second set, breaking in the fourth game, only for Sabalenka to break back in Barty's two following service games.

The pair produced some thrilling base-line battles for the spectators at the Hengqin International Tennis Centre, but Sabalenka turned the screw to see out the match in one hour, 26 minutes.

Sabalenka and Barty's clash was their first round-robin match, with both yet to play eighth seed and world No. 18 Caroline Garcia from France.

Barty told journalists after the match: "I'm disappointed not to come away with the win, but I'll have another opportunity in the next few days to try and finish my season on a real high."

Asked about the strength of the field in Zhuhai, the 2017 semi-finalist said: "It's phenomenal. I think last year was good, but this year's another level.

"It's really exciting for the women's game. We have the top 20 players in the world this year who are fighting right until the end of the season, which is really positive."

Now in its fourth year, the Elite Trophy features 12 players ranked roughly from nine to 20. This year's total prize money is US$2.35 million (S$3.25 million) across the singles and doubles tournaments.