Tennis: Bautista Agut captures 10th career title in Qatar

Roberto Bautista Agut reacts after winning against Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in Doha. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
2 min ago

World No.16 Bautista Agut triumphs 6-3, 6-4 over reigning champion Nikoloz Basilashvili.

DOHA (AFP) - Roberto Bautista Agut captured his 10th career title on Saturday (Feb 19) by defeating reigning champion Nikoloz Basilashvili in the Qatar Open final.

The world number 16 from Spain triumphed 6-3, 6-4 to avenge his loss to the Georgian in last year's Doha championship match.

"I am very happy. It has been a while since I lifted a trophy. I have been working very hard to reach another final and to get the chance to win another title," said the 33-year-old whose last title came at the same event in 2019.

"It was a big dream for me to win a title and I have now won twice in Doha. It is very special for me and I am very happy."

More On This Topic
Tennis: Ostapenko caps week to remember with Dubai title
Tennis: Djokovic faces Italian teenager Musetti in Dubai comeback

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top