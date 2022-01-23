Tennis: Barty fends off Anisimova to reach quarter-finals

The world No. 1 was able to handle a spirited challenge from the American, proving the steadier player through the 74-minute contest. PHOTO: AFP
MELBOURNE (REUTERS) - Ash Barty will play an Australian Open quarter-final for the fourth straight year after defeating emerging talent Amanda Anisimova 6-4 6-3 in Melbourne on Sunday (Jan 23).

The world No. 1 was able to handle a spirited challenge from the American, proving the steadier player on key points through the 74-minute contest.

Although Barty had her stunning streak of 63 straight service holds broken, her ability to absorb the power of her 20-year-old rival and draw errors proved critical.

Seeking to become the first local since Chris O'Neil in 1978 to win the Australian Open, Barty will play another American Jessica Pegula on Wednesday for a spot in the semi-finals.

