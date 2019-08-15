Tennis: Barty downs Sharapova in Cincinnati battle of former world number ones

CINCINNATI (AFP) - Top seed Ashleigh Barty powered into the third round of Cincinnati WTA tournament on Wednesday (Aug 14) with a 6-4, 6-1 defeat of Maria Sharapova.

Australia's Barty, 23, won the battle of former number one players in just over 90 minutes.

The reigning Roland Garros champion beat five-time Grand Slam winner Sharapova, who was Cincinnati champion in 2011, for the second time this season after a win at the Australian Open.

It was Barty's 40th victory of 2019 and she goes on to face either Poland's Iga Swiatek or Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.