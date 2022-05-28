Tennis: Azarenka, Bencic bundled out of French Open

PARIS (REUTERS) - Twice Grand Slam champion Viktoria Azarenka slumped out of the French Open after Swiss 23rd seed Jil Teichmann battled from a set down to win 4-6 7-5 7-6(5) and secure a spot in the fourth round on Friday (May 27).

The Belarusian 32-year-old former world number one, seeded 15th in Paris, powered from 3-0 down at the start of the first set and then again from 4-3 behind to win the next three straight games to secure the opening set.

Azarenka looked to be cruising to a comfortable victory when she broke Teichmann to go 4-2 up in the second with her powerful baseline play and continuous drop shots dictating the game.

But in a reversal of the opening set, it was the 24-year-old Swiss left-hander's turn to battle back, mixing it up and clinching five of the next six games to force a decider.

Teichmann kept up the pressure and, after the pair traded two breaks each, won the tiebreak following more than three hours to reach a Grand Slam fourth round for the first time.

Another player to reach the French Open fourth round for the first time was US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, who edged Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 7-5 3-6 7-5, after a see-saw battle.

Fernandez, 19, saved two set points before winning the marathon first set in 62 minutes and had to rally from an early break down in the decider against the Swiss.

"It was an incredible fight," the 17th seed, who faces American Amanda Anisimova for a last-eight spot, told reporters.

"I think today I was just trusting my game when it mattered the most, and I'm just glad that I was able to trust it enough for me to keep going and keep executing the game plan."