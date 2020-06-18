Tennis: Australian Nick Kyrgios labels ATP chief 'potato' as tour announces it will resume on Aug 14

PARIS (AFP) - Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios branded ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi a "potato" on Wednesday (June 18) in his latest attack on the way tennis is being run during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Cheers mate, you've really looked after the players during this time. Seriously, how about you have a collaborative effort with us, potato," tweeted the world No. 40.

The ATP, which runs the men's professional tennis circuit, announced that its season, on ice since mid-March, would resume on Aug 14 in Washington.

"It has been a truly collaborative effort and we hope to add more events to the calendar as the situation evolves," said Gaudenzi. "I would like to recognise our tournaments' efforts to operate during these challenging times, as well as our players who will be competing under different conditions."

Kyrgios has been an outspoken critic of the tennis season resuming in the United States, previously describing the decision as "selfish".

"People that live in the US of course are pushing the Open to go ahead 'Selfish' I'll get my hazmat suit ready for when I travel from Australia and then have to quarantine for 2 weeks on my return," Kyrgios posted.