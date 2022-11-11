Tennis: Australia, Britain reach Billie Jean King Cup semis, Canada thump Italy

GLASGOW – Australia became the first team to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals after brushing aside Belgium on Thursday and they will face Britain in the last four on Saturday in Glasgow.

Storm Sanders dispatched Alison van Uytvanck 6-2, 6-2 and Ajla Tomljanovic rallied from a set and a break down before Elise Mertens retired injured trailing 4-6, 6-4, 3-0 to earn Australia their second Group B win.

Sanders returned to court and teamed up with Samantha Stosur to see off Ysaline Bonaventure and Kirsten Flipkens 6-4, 6-3 and complete an Australian clean sweep.

Britain also booked a semi-final spot from Group C after Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls sealed a surprise 3-0 win over Spain.

Barnett and Nicholls beat Spain’s Aliona Bolsova and Rebeka Masarova 7-6 (7-5), 6-2. Heather Watson defeated Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-0, 6-2, while Harriet Dart earned a surprise 6-3, 6-4 victory over world No. 13 Paula Badosa.

Canada crushed Italy 3-0 after Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Fernandez claimed impressive singles victories to get their campaign off to a perfect start.

Andreescu overturned a 5-2 deficit in the first set and battled back from 2-0 down in the second to beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 and Fernandez thrashed Martina Trevisan 6-0, 6-0 in 44 minutes.

Fernandez carried that ruthless streak into the doubles, joining forces with Gabriela Dabrowski to beat Lucia Bronzetti and Jasmine Paolini 6-1, 6-1.

Canada will take on Switzerland, who swept Italy 3-0 on Wednesday, in their final Group A tie on Friday, with the winners advancing to the semi-finals.

Czech Republic won the deciding doubles against in Group D over Poland and will play the United States on Friday for a place in the last four.

Katerina Siniakova and Marketa Vondrousova outclassed Polish duo Katarzyna Kawa and Magda Linette 6-2, 6-3. REUTERS