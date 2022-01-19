Tennis Australia backs Tiley as Djokovic faces fallout

MELBOURNE • Tennis Australia's (TA) board has backed embattled chief executive Craig Tiley amid calls for him to be sacked following world No. 1 Novak Djokovic's deportation from Australia.

Multiple Australian news outlets have called on the board to fire Tiley after the Serb was initially cleared to play in the Australian Open without being fully vaccinated, but then had his visa cancelled twice by the authorities and he flew out on Sunday.

Although Djokovic was given an exemption by two independent panels of medical experts, his past Covid-19 infection was subsequently deemed invalid for entry to Australia, whose border rules state travellers must be double jabbed unless medically excused.

The saga embarrassed TA and totally overshadowed the build-up to the first Grand Slam of the year but Tiley has denied the body was at fault.

TA chairman Jayne Hrdlicka yesterday said Tiley had her full support, adding: "The board and member associations commend the Tennis Australia CEO and the entire Tennis Australia team for their hard work and dedication to delivering a spectacular summer of tennis.

"As the Australian tennis family, we recognise that recent events have been a significant distraction for everyone, and we deeply regret the impact this had on all players."

The board added it would review all aspects of its preparations for the event after it ends on Jan 30.

Djokovic is now back home in Serbia but as he contemplates his next step, the ramifications of his deportation are set to continue.

French apparel brand Lacoste - his most lucrative sponsor at a reported US$9 million (S$12.15 million) - said it would contact the 20-time Major champion to review the recent events.

As long as Djokovic remains unvaccinated, his presence at the French and US Opens will be in doubt as France will be implementing a "vaccine pass" that applies to "elite sportspeople until further notice", while New York also has stringent vaccination rules.

Any continued refusal could also complicate his training plans. The 34-year-old travels regularly to Spain where he owns a house in the resort town of Marbella.

Spanish rules currently require people to have either a vaccine certificate, a negative polymerase chain reaction test or a certificate of having recovered from Covid-19.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said: "Any sportsperson who wishes to compete in our country must comply with the health rules of Spain."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS