Tennis: Anisimova ends Tan's Wimbledon run

Updated
Published
5 min ago

LONDON (AFP) - Harmony Tan's dream run at Wimbledon - which started with a win against Serena Williams - came to an end on Monday when she lost her last-16 match against Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-3.

The unseeded French player, who crushed British wild card Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-1 in the previous round, was no match for the American, who was not broken once.

Anisimova raced into a 5-1 lead in the first set before being briefly held up by Tan, ranked 115 in the world.

The second set was tighter but Tan was outgunned by the 20th seed, who struck 28 winners.

Anisimova, 20, whose best Grand Slam performance was a run to the semi-finals at the 2019 French Open, will take on former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the last eight.

