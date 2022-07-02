Tennis: Alcaraz races into Wimbledon fourth round

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning against Oscar Otte of Germany. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
2 min ago

LONDON (AFP) - Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz swept past Germany's Oscar Otte into the fourth round of Wimbledon on Friday (July 1), winning 6-3, 6-1, 6-2.

The 19-year-old fifth seed broke in the first game to seize the early initiative, repeating the feat to love to take the set.

He raced into a 5-0 lead in the second set before his momentum was briefly slowed.

Two more breaks in the third set sealed the deal for Alcaraz, who will face Italian 10th seed Jannik Sinner in the last 16.

Alcaraz, who has won four titles this year, won an impressive 88 percent of points on his first serve, hitting 37 winners in total.

More On This Topic
Tennis: Djokovic schools Kecmanovic to reach last 16 again
Tennis: John Isner sets new world record for aces during Wimbledon match

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top