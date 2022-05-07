Tennis: Alcaraz downs Nadal in Madrid to book Djokovic clash

MADRID (AFP) - Carlos Alcaraz overcame an injury scare on his way to a milestone victory over Rafael Nadal on Friday (May 6) to set up a blockbuster semi-final against Novak Djokovic in Madrid.

Alcaraz entered the contest with a 0-2 record against Nadal, but knew he had his chances given his opponent's lack of match play.

Nadal was out of action for six weeks nursing a rib injury, and arrived to Madrid with little to no preparation on clay.

In an eventful quarter-final at the Caja Magica, the 19-year-old Alcaraz defeated 21-time Grand Slam champion Nadal 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 to post a tour-leading 26th victory of the season.

"It means a lot to me, all the hard work that I put in every day paid off today to beat Rafa, beat the best player in history on clay, it means a lot to me," said Alcaraz, who is the first teenager to defeat Nadal on a clay court.

"It affected me a lot the fall in the second set but when I lost the second, I went to the bathroom and I believed I was able to get back, I was able to do my best, try everything on court, fight until the last ball and I think it was the key."

The first three games went against serve and lasted over 20 minutes before Alcaraz finally held for a 3-1 advantage. Nadal mustered just one more game in that set as Alcaraz snatched a commanding lead.

In the third game of the second set, Alcaraz took a tumble trying to retrieve a ball and he had a lengthy medical timeout at 1-2 to get his ankle taped. Replays showed Alcaraz had badly rolled his ankle.

The seventh seed got broken upon resumption of play as Nadal inched ahead 3-1, but then another interruption came related to someone in the crowd.

After a long pause, Nadal held and ran away with the set as Alcaraz looked visibly restricted in his movement.

Alcaraz took a toilet break and appeared to move better at the start of the decider, leaping to a 3-1 lead. It was all he needed to complete the win in two hours and 28 minutes and set up an exciting clash with Djokovic.

'Fantastic for our sport'

"Of course, I'm focusing on tomorrow. I will text (David) Nalbandian to see how he did it. I will fight and let's see what happens tomorrow," joked Alcaraz, referring to Miomir Kecmanovic's coach David Nalbandian, who defeated both Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer on his way to the Madrid title in 2007.

Djokovic reached his seventh Madrid semi-final, easing past Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-4 to record a 30th career victory in the Spanish capital.