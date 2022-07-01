Tennis: 2021 finalist Karolina Pliskova booted out of Wimbledon by British wildcard

LONDON (AFP) - Last year's Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova lost her second-round match to British wildcard Katie Boulter 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 on Thursday (June 30).

The sixth-seeded Czech broke twice in the opening set to establish a firm grip on the match but Boulter won the second-set tie-break to level the match.

A single break in the decider was enough for Boulter, who hit 25 winners, to seal the match.

She dedicated the win to her late grandmother, who died earlier this week.

"I have absolutely no words right now," said the emotional world No. 118.

"I am literally shaking. The crowd was unbelievable, so thank you for getting me through that.

"I'm probably going to get emotional. My grandmother died two days ago so I'd like to dedicate that to her today.

"It's a dream come true for me and if I can have you behind me, I can probably go a long way."

She will next face Serena Williams' conqueror Harmony Tan or Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo, the 32nd seed.