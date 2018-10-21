Tennis: 10 questions at the WTA Finals with... Simona Halep

Q: Greatest athlete in the world right now?
Cristiano Ronaldo.
Q: A sport that is not tennis which you like to watch?
I like football a little bit, I like swimming a little bit, but I'm not following because I don't have time.
Q: Last movie that you made you cry?
That was a long time ago. I don't watch movies that make me cry. Titanic.
Q: One memory of Singapore you'll keep with you?
The place, the people, and the atmosphere that is always positive.
Q: One thing in tennis you would change?
More clay tournaments.
Q: Weirdest thing a fan has given you or asked from you?
(Laughs) I don't know actually, it's tough to answer.
Q: One stroke you would like to steal from another player?
Serve, Serena's serve.
Q: Biggest change in tennis in last 5 years?
The power, players are training harder, and they resist more on court.
Q: Who is your celebrity crush?
Richard Gere, because I love him and Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman.
Q: One place you would recommend people to visit in your home country?
Constanta, my home city, because it is right on the beach.