Tennis: 10 questions at the WTA Finals with... Simona Halep

Q: Greatest athlete in the world right now?

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Q: A sport that is not tennis which you like to watch?

I like football a little bit, I like swimming a little bit, but I'm not following because I don't have time.

Q: Last movie that you made you cry?

That was a long time ago. I don't watch movies that make me cry. Titanic.

Q: One memory of Singapore you'll keep with you?

The place, the people, and the atmosphere that is always positive.

Q: One thing in tennis you would change?

More clay tournaments.

Q: Weirdest thing a fan has given you or asked from you?

(Laughs) I don't know actually, it's tough to answer.

Q: One stroke you would like to steal from another player?

Serve, Serena's serve.

Q: Biggest change in tennis in last 5 years?

The power, players are training harder, and they resist more on court.

Q: Who is your celebrity crush?

Richard Gere, because I love him and Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman.

Q: One place you would recommend people to visit in your home country?

Constanta, my home city, because it is right on the beach.