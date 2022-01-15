Visa for Djokovic revoked again

Men's tennis world No. 1 Novak Djokovic's controversial stay in Australia took another turn yesterday as the country's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke cancelled his visa on "health and good order" grounds. This is the second time the unvaccinated Serb, 34, faces possible deportation from Melbourne, where he had hoped to compete at next week's Australian Open.

His visa was first revoked shortly after his arrival on Jan 5 by border officials for "failing to provide appropriate evidence" to receive a vaccine exemption. Days later, his visa was reinstated by a judge, who ruled that the officials ignored correct procedure.

