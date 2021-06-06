Teenager Musetti to face idol Djokovic

PARIS • Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti has waited for his moment to face world No. 1 Novak Djokovic since his childhood.

The 19-year-old finally had his wish come true yesterday after he defeated compatriot Marco Cecchinato in five sets to reach the French Open last 16 on his Grand Slam debut, setting up a clash with the Serb he idolises.

Musetti overcame 2018 Roland Garros semi-finalist Cecchinato 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 after taking his fifth match point to become only the sixth man since 2000 to make the round of 16 at his first Slam.

After hitting 50 winners, the world No. 76 fell to the ground knowing that he had clinched an impressive 16th win of the year (16-8 record).

"It is going to be a very exciting match (against Djokovic)," he said. "I trained with Djokovic a lot of times. It's the first time we will face off, there will be some pressure but I worked all my life for this kind of matches. My dreams are coming true. All the sacrifice and hard work I did in the childhood became reality now. I am going to go out ready to do my best."

Musetti added that he went to the French Open to gain experience, not knowing how far he would advance.

"I came here with the aim of continuing to learn and mature little by little," he said.

"I didn't think I was going to make it to the second week, but I am feeling very well throughout the tournament. Today was my first five-set match, I felt very tired at times so it was very emotional to be able to get the match going."

Djokovic booked his spot with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 win over 93rd-ranked Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis.

The 34-year-old went into the match with a 3-0 head-to-head record against Berankis, who had never won a set in their previous meetings, and put in a clinical show on Philippe Chatrier court to stay on course for a 19th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic broke his opponent's serve six times in the match and such was his domination that he did not face a single break point on the way to the fourth round at Roland Garros for the 12th consecutive year.

MEN'S Jannik Sinner (Ita) bt Mikael Ymer (Swe) 6-1 7-5 6-3, Diego Schwartzman (Arg) bt Philipp Kohlschreiber (Ger) 6-4 6-2 6-1, Jan-Lennard Struff (Ger) bt Carlos Alcaraz (Esp) 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 6-2. WOMEN'S Sloane Stephens (USA) bt Karolina Muchova (Cze) 6-3 7-5, Sofia Kenin (USA) bt Jessica Pegula (USA) 4-6 6-1 6-4, Ons Jabeur (Tun) bt Magda Linette (Pol) 3-6 6-0 6-1.

The 2016 champion, who hit 30 winners against 18 unforced errors, is yet to lose a set in his three matches.

"He's young and plays with lots of spin and power," Djokovic said of facing Musetti. "He has nothing to lose, so I need to be ready for this challenge."

Spaniard Rafael Nadal moved closer to a 14th French Open title by beating Briton Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

In the women's draw, fifth seed Elina Svitolina lost 6-3, 6-2 to the 33rd-ranked Czech Barbora Krejcikova, as the big names continued to fall.

Roland Garros is already without the top three women's seeds - Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka - and Ukrainian Svitolina joined them after failing to find a way to rein in Krejcikova's power-packed, attacking game in their first meeting.

Fourth seed Sofia Kenin, meanwhile, rallied from a set down to book a place in the last 16, defeating fellow American Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek, 20, overcame a sluggish start to clinch a 7-6 (7-4), 6-0 win over Estonian Anett Kontaveit.

