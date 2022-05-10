Teen following in Nadal's footsteps

MADRID • Men's tennis has waited more than a decade for a player to emerge with the game and mental fortitude to shake up the "Big Three" establishment of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

On Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz signalled the wait may finally be over as he captured his fourth ATP title of the season at the Madrid Open and affirmed himself as a genuine threat for the French Open title.

The 19-year-old Spaniard thrashed German world No. 3 Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 in the Masters 1000 clay-court final, having already toppled Nadal and Djokovic in a watershed week.

"Right now, I'm trying to just assimilate everything that I am going through," the new world No. 6 said.

"This year... people are going to think that I'm going to be one of the favourites to win Roland Garros.

"I don't have it as tension, I have it as a motivation. I really look forward to going to Paris, to fight for the Grand Slam, and I am really looking forward to show my great level in a Grand Slam, too."

Outside the top 100 a year ago, he has torn up the record books this season since winning in Miami last month

In a few dizzying days in Madrid, he set another slew of benchmarks.

He became the tournament's youngest champion and the first player to beat both record 21-time Grand Slam champion Nadal and world No. 1 Djokovic at the same clay-court event.

The teenager is also the second youngest player to win two ATP 1000 titles, headed only by compatriot Nadal, who was 18 when he captured his second.

His coach, Spanish former world No. 1 and 2003 French Open winner Juan Carlos Ferrero, was a notable all-court player comfortable on all surfaces.

Alcaraz appears to have emulated the variety in Ferrero's game, mixing blazing groundstrokes with plenty of drop shots and rushes to the net to keep opponents guessing.

The world's top players have bought into the Alcaraz hype, with a string of them, including Olympic champion Zverev, who described him as "the best player in the world right now", less than two weeks before the French Open, which starts on May 22.

The Tokyo Games gold medallist said: "It is great for tennis that we have such a new superstar that is going to win so many Grand Slams, that is going to be world No. 1 and I think is going to win this tournament many more times."

Alcaraz, who will not play at this week's Rome Masters, however, has shown only humility.

"Look at Rafa, Djokovic, Federer, all of them improve and they have things to improve," he said.

"That's why they are so good, and that's why they are so much time up there, because they don't stop. That's what I want to do."

REUTERS