Teammate or not, Fed wants to win

Taking on the role of Team Europe's chief cheerleader was "refreshing" for Roger Federer but the Swiss legend's competitive nature has not diminished in the slightest as he refocuses on personal pursuits at the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

A video from last month's Laver Cup in Geneva showed Federer and Rafael Nadal peppering Alexander Zverev with advice, encouragement and instructions while the German walked to the changing room before the tiebreak that would decide the winning team.

Zverev, 22, who is seen as one of tennis' future stars and has a 3-3 record against Federer, won the match and clinched the title for Team Europe.

Both men are in the same half of the draw at this week's ATP Masters 1000 tournament in China.

Speaking at the Qi Zhong Tennis Centre yesterday, Federer noted that while it was fun to work together he had no issues switching mindsets. He said: "Next time you play each other, 'I want to beat you, I like you, I respect you, but still, I'm going to beat you right now'.

"The tennis player is a winner. He wants to win at all costs. You can do it tough and fair. You don't have to cheat and stuff.

"But it's nice to see the rivalry will always remain regardless if we're on the same team."

Of the video, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said: "I tried my best to support the players and the team and create a good team atmosphere. And everybody did, as well.

"A tennis player at heart also likes team competition because we are also sports fans. Usually when you watch other sports, there are a lot of teams that you support. For us to be on the same team is very, very cool."

Federer, dressed in red and speaking as the cameras clicked furiously, is seeking his 29th Masters title. He opens his campaign against either Croat Marin Cilic or Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

The 38-year-old Federer's appeal remains timeless. There were fans gathered at the airport when he arrived on Thursday and the tournament's annual Roger Federer Fan Day, now in its third year, saw 17,000 turn up at the Qi Zhong Stadium on Saturday to watch him play tennis and basketball.

The 2014 and 2017 Shanghai champion also routinely engages with his fans after his practice sessions here and these brief interactions, he said, are a way of thanking them.

"It means so much to any fan because it's maybe the first time they see you or maybe they have travelled from really far just to get a chance to be near you or ask you a question," he explained.

"Sometimes you're more tired than other days, but for the most part, I try also maybe to lead by example for the new generation of players who I hope are going to be great for the game and carry the sport in the right direction."

He added: "I don't walk through the streets or wake up in the morning and look in the mirror and go, 'yeah, you're a great guy'. I think of myself as a person and not a tennis player or whatever it is.

"But I'm aware that I have the chance and the power to motivate, inspire younger children, and set a good example.

"That's something I have always appreciated and thought was actually very nice."