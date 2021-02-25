Taro Daniel

Q Favourite tennis memory from your career so far?

A When I beat (Novak) Djokovic at Indian Wells in 2018. It was a full stadium on one of the biggest courts in the world, there were about 15,000 people and a lot of them were cheering for me so that was really fun.

Q Which shot from which player would you like to have?

A Ivo Karlovic or John Isner's serve. Because I would be able to hold my serve a lot easier which would help me a lot.

I struggle too much for someone who's 1.90m.

Q Tennis player you haven't met whom you would like to play against?

A Roger Federer. I've played every single modern-time legend like Djokovic, (Rafael) Nadal, (Andy) Murray, (Juan Martin) del Potro and (Stanislas) Wawrinka. So Roger is the only one I haven't played and time is running out, so that's on my bucket list.

Q If you weren't a tennis player, which sport would you play?

A I would like to be a race driver like in Formula One. I got inspired a lot after watching the documentary on Netflix (Formula 1: Drive to Survive). I really like the danger, like when you're driving something so quickly, you're fighting death every single race.

Q Who's an athlete you admire?

A Michael Jordan, also from the Netflix show (The Last Dance). Before the show I only knew he was a great athletic guy, I never knew how he approached the game and how precise he was and how much attention to detail he had. Now I'm ranked world No. 120 and I want to get to the top 100, top 50 and top 10. To do so, you really need to keep being super precise about things.