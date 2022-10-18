Swiatek's eighth title of the season

SAN DIEGO - World No. 1 Iga Swiatek captured her 11th career WTA title and her eighth of the year on Sunday by outlasting the 47th-ranked Donna Vekic in the San Diego Open final.

The Polish three-time Grand Slam champion defeated the 26-year-old Croat 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 for her WTA-best 64th match victory of 2022.

"It was a really tight match and pretty long," she said.

"We felt the intensity for sure. "At the end, I wanted to be the one who played the last ball in."

Swiatek took her previous titles this year at the US and French Opens as well as Qatar, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart and Rome.

The 21-year-old star bounced back in her ninth championship match of the year, after losing the Oct 9 final in Ostrava to Czech Barbora Krejcikova.

In a rain-halted semi-final delayed to Sunday afternoon, Vekic rallied from 4-2 down in the third set when showers struck to defeat 16th-ranked American Danielle Collins, this year's Australian Open runner-up, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7-2).

That left her with only a short rest before facing Swiatek for the title, but she tested the top-ranked star through two sets.

Swiatek broke in the sixth game and held twice to capture the first set after 40 minutes when Vekic netted a backhand.

In the second set, Vekic broke on a forehand cross-court winner for a 4-2 lead and held twice to force a third set.

It caused Swiatek, whose first Slam title came at Roland Garros in 2020, to step up her form.

"I wanted to give it all, and knowing how Donna can serve," she said. "I wanted to be more loosened up on my return games - not think, just relax and let my instincts take over."

She broke on a forehand winner to seize a 2-0 edge in the decider, broke again in the fourth game and captured the match after one hour and 47 minutes when Vekic double-faulted away a last break.

Vekic was in her first WTA final since she won her third career title last October at Courmayeur, Italy.

Meanwhile, in Italy, Felix Auger-Aliassime won the Florence Open on Sunday after strolling to a 6-4, 6-4 victory over J.J. Wolf.

Top seed Auger-Aliassime, 22, claimed his second ATP title of the season and his career following his triumph in Rotterdam in February, comfortably seeing off world No. 56 Wolf.

The Canadian was hot favourite to beat American Wolf, who was taking part in his first senior tour-level final and fell after his serve was broken at two games apiece in both sets.

In Spain, world No. 8 Andrey Rublev beat Sebastian Korda 6-2, 6-3 to win the inaugural Gijon Open on Sunday, earning his fourth title of the year.

The 24-year-old Russian is aiming to qualify for November's ATP Finals in Turin and the victory will increase his chances.

"I'd like to thank my team," he said.

"For being able to control my crazy character and for making me work hard and always pushing me, so thank you so much.

"Hopefully many more good things are coming."

AFP