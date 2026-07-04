Swiatek up for Eala test as champion's mindset fuels Zverev

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July 3 - Wimbledon's sixth day pits defending champion Iga Swiatek against a confident Alexandra Eala in the third round, while reigning French Open winner Alexander Zverev continues his quest for a maiden title on grass.

TOP WOMEN'S MATCH: ALEXANDRA EALA V IGA SWIATEK

After dropping a set in the first round, Swiatek hit her stride against Karolina Pliskova to clinch a commanding victory. But just when she was starting to look comfortable, the six-time Grand Slam champion has come up against a rising contender.

Eala, who turned heads as she picked up notable wins over top-five ranked players Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff this year, has reached the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

The 21-year-old displayed remarkable tactical adaptability and control over nerves as she fought back from a set down in the second round, switching to swift moves to the net to snatch victory over Maya Joint.

And Eala, the 29th seed, has already tasted victory against Swiatek once, in last year's Miami Open, a month before Swiatek won in their second meeting in Madrid.

"She has a tricky game. I can assume that on grass it's even more tricky because of the surface ... she doesn't give that rhythm. I will need to be ready for different kinds of shots," Swiatek said about Eala.

Eala, the first player from the Philippines to reach the third round of a Grand Slam in the Open Era, said she was ready for the challenge of facing Swiatek again.

"I think it's going to be tough for me. I'm going to try to make it tough for her, as well ... I'm ready to face it head on," she said.

TOP MEN'S MATCH: MARCOS GIRON V ALEXANDER ZVEREV

Ever since second seed Zverev admitted that he has a grass allergy, the ailment has become a talking point around the French Open champion's Wimbledon campaign.

"I have a bit of a stuffed nose. Again, I will not die from it. It doesn't affect me playing. I'm fine," Zverev assured reporters after a straight-sets win over Valentin Royer in the second round.

What does feel different to the German at the All England Club is the newfound confidence of playing as a major winner, after finally shaking off the baggage of losing three Grand Slam finals.

"Last year I was struggling a lot tennis-wise. Also, I was not playing really well," he said about his shock first-round exit from Wimbledon's previous edition.

"This year I'm coming in as the Roland Garros champion. I think the mindset is just very different ... I hope to continue my good form."

Getting a quick win over Marcos Giron, ranked 92nd in the world, will be crucial for Zverev to stay fresh for the business end of the tournament on the surface that has given him an allergy, but no ATP title so far.

MOTIVATED FRITZ, STOIC DE MINAUR CHASE ELUSIVE GLORY

Sixth seed Taylor Fritz has long been knocking on the door of the Grand Slams only to be denied in the last couple of years by Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, who have won nine of the last 10 majors between them.

The 28-year-old has struggled for success in other tournaments too, losing the last four finals he has played on the tour. But despite the trophy drought, the American's spirit remains unbroken.

"I never had losses where I feel like I want to quit. That's definitely not where my mind goes to," he said.

"I kind of feel like being lazy and, like, unhealthy for a day or two after a loss can kind of make me feel really motivated again to just go back out, train, get better."

Fritz faces a tough test against Lorenzo Sonego in the third round, with the Italian coming off a confidence-boosting five-set battle.

Fifth seed Alex de Minaur, who has reached the quarter-finals at Grand Slams seven times but never gone further, remained stoic when asked whether the early loss of his projected semi-final opponent Ben Shelton has presented him with a golden opportunity to finally go further.

"Upsets happen. This sport is unpredictable. It's not straightforward," he said ahead of his third-round clash with Zachary Svajda on Court Number Three.

WIMBLEDON ORDER OF PLAY ON SATURDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

CENTRE COURT (Play begins at 1230 GMT)

29-Alexandra Eala (Philippines) v 3-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

6-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.) v 26-Madison Keys (U.S.)

Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) v Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

COURT NUMBER ONE (Play begins at 1200 GMT)

25-Elise Mertens (Belgium) v 2-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

Marcos Giron (U.S.) v 2-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

17-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) v 10-Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan)

COURT NUMBER TWO (Play begins at 1000 GMT)

23-Emma Navarro (U.S.) v 12-Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine)

19-Karen Khachanov (Russia) v 9-Flavio Cobolli (Italy)

6-Taylor Fritz (U.S.) v Lorenzo Sonego (Italy) REUTERS