Swiatek tunes out the noise in search of first Australian Open title

Iga Swiatek has learned how to cope with the pressure of being world number one and hopes a changed mindset will help her dominate women's tennis starting with the Australian Open after she closed off a challenging 2023 with a restful off season.

The 22-year-old Pole was the driving force on the women's tour in 2022 when she enjoyed 37 consecutive wins before briefly losing top spot in the rankings to Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka following a surprise last-16 exit at the U.S. Open.

However, despite two injuries, Swiatek finished top for the second year in a row, helped by winning her first WTA Finals trophy at the season-ending event in Mexico in early November.

The slim chance of regaining the number one spot before the year end saw her perspective shift after her New York exit.

"Nobody expected it anymore, neither did (me and my team). I had come to terms with the fact that Aryna would have remained number one," said the four-time Grand Slam winner.

"I already preferred to concentrate on other things, because the pressure of being number one was a bit overwhelming in the middle of the season. Up until the U.S. Open I didn't play very freely because of that.

"Then I knew I had to change that mindset and approach the next tournaments being a different player who doesn't focus on all that."

The strategy proved successful and, after reclaiming top spot, Swiatek got 2024 underway by winning all of her singles matches at the United Cup mixed team tournament, helping Poland to the final before they lost the deciding doubles to Germany.

The Pole, named most valuable player (MVP) of the tournament played in Perth and Sydney, looks primed to win a first title at Melbourne Park, having enjoyed a much-needed off-season rest.

"I'd say this off season was the most peaceful for me," Swiatek said.

"Every year before I faced different challenges. In 2020 I won my first Slam so it was all pretty hectic. I wasn't even focusing on tennis and the right things ... After 2021 I changed coaches, so also a different challenge.

"Last year I felt like the whole world was watching. (Now) I feel like I've got used to this kind of position. I could really just focus on practising and resting. As I said, it was really kind of peaceful for the first time."

Swiatek will be looking to improve on last year's fourth round exit in the first Grand Slam of the season, where her best performance to date was a semi-final appearance in 2022. REUTERS