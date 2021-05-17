Swiatek swats rival in Rome

ROME • Iga Swiatek yesterday made quite the statement in the final major warm-up event before the French Open starts on May 30.

The Pole crushed Czech ninth seed Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 to win the Italian Open, firing a warning to the rest of the competition that she is ready to mount a successful title defence of her Roland Garros crown in Paris.

The 19-year-old reigning French Open champion took just 45 minutes to dispatch the 2019 Rome winner, losing just 13 points and becoming only the fourth teenager after Viktoria Azarenka, Belinda Bencic and Bianca Andreescu to win a WTA 1000 tournament.

It was also the shortest Tour final since Istanbul in 2009 when Vera Dushevina needed only 41 minutes to beat Lucie Hradecka 6-0, 6-1.

With her third WTA triumph, Swiatek, who also won in Adelaide in February, will make her top-10 debut today, moving up five places to world No. 10, the second Pole to do so after the retired Agnieszka Radwanska.

After recording the first double bagel in a Rome final, an event that dates back to 1930, she turned emotional.

"I'm really, really happy," said Swiatek, who later tweeted she would treat herself to tiramisu.

"I'm overwhelmed, at the beginning of this tournament I would not have dreamt of winning it.

"It was tough, we had to fight a lot of stuff but I'm really happy. Karolina had a great run here and in previous years, she showed that she's a really consistent player.

"Everything happened during that week. I was saving set points, saving match points, so I think you (the crowd) helped me a lot."

She won more than 93 per cent of points on her first serve, and converted six out of eight break-point opportunities to close out the win.

Swiatek won last year's French Open without dropping a set and with question marks over the fitness of world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and third-ranked Simona Halep, and the indifferent form of Serena Williams and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka on clay, the Pole will be among the favourites in Paris.

For Pliskova, this was just the second time in her career that she had failed to win a game, with the first time coming in 2009.

The world No. 9, who will move up one spot today despite her defeat, had hoped to make it two wins in three years but her third consecutive Rome final ended in humiliation.

The 29-year-old retired injured in last year's showpiece match against Romania's Halep and she admitted she was keen to put the rout behind her.

"I will just quickly forget about today," said Pliskova, who was beaten in the second round by Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko at the French Open last year.

"I've had some great matches here, in the past I did well."

