Swiatek swats aside rival Sabalenka to reach WTA Finals title match

Poland's Iga Swiatek knocked out rival Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-final of the season-ending WTA Finals in Cancun on Sunday 6-3 6-2, putting the world number one ranking within her reach ahead of Monday's title match.

A cool and collected Swiatek converted on three of seven break points to set up a final showdown with American Jessica Pegula and she can end the year on top if she is able to hoist the trophy.

The current number one Sabalenka ended Swiatek's WTA Finals campaign in the penultimate stage a year ago but lacked her usual lethal power in Cancun, as a flurry of forehand errors undermined her best efforts.

The match began on Saturday but officials were forced to suspend the affair with the Pole up 2-1 in the first set due to inclement weather.

Swiatek wrested the momentum immediately when play resumed on Sunday, converting on a break point chance in the fourth game.

Sabalenka whacked her racquet in frustration after she sent a shot beyond the baseline to hand her opponent the break in the third game of the second set and Swiatek converted on another break point with a mighty overhead smash in the seventh game.

Swiatek pumped her fists and cheered wildly as Sabalenka sent one into the net on match point.

She next faces an in-form Pegula, who shredded the U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff 6-2 6-1 to reach the title match on Saturday. Pegula beat Swiatek in their last meeting in the Montreal semi-final. REUTERS