Swiatek swaggers into Miami semis

MIAMI • Iga Swiatek is aiming to build on her confidence as her dream season continued with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Petra Kvitova in the Miami Open quarter-finals on Wednesday to close in on a third successive WTA 1000 crown.

The Polish second seed, who will be the new world No. 1 next week, headed into the tournament on a high after claiming back-to-back titles at Doha and Indian Wells.

She now has an excellent chance of becoming only the fourth woman in history to win the Sunshine Double - triumphing in California and Florida in the same year - following Steffi Graf (1994 and 1996), Kim Clijsters (2005) and Victoria Azarenka (2016).

"I want to use the confidence that I built since the beginning of Doha," said the 20-year-old, who has now won 15 consecutive matches and will next face 16th seed Jessica Pegula.

"I'm on a roll and I want to use that. Having that kind of streak got pretty tricky, but I'm pretty glad I could play well, that I'm healthy, and that I can compete against players like Petra. She's a legend."

American Pegula, who reached the last four after fifth seed Paula Badosa was forced to retire at 4-1 down because of illness, will have her work cut out attempting to stop Swiatek when they meet yesterday (this morning, Singapore time).

But she goes into her second WTA 1000 semi-final well rested after her last-16 match against Anhelina Kalinina also lasted only a set before the Ukrainian retired.

Pegula, who has spent just 3hr 22min on court in her last four matches, said: "I think that's helped... I am just trying to focus on myself and play the best tennis, and I've been able to do that."

The other semi-final will see Belinda Bencic clashing with Naomi Osaka.

In the men's draw, sixth seed Casper Ruud stunned world No. 4 Alexander Zverev with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 victory in the quarter-finals.

"I feel a little bit good. I mean, it's obviously an exciting night and the biggest win of my career," said the Norwegian, who had failed to win a set in their two previous meetings.

Up next will be Francisco Cerundolo, whose dream run in his ATP Masters 1000 debut continued after ninth seed Jannik Sinner retired while 1-4 down with foot blisters.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS