Swiatek stays on course for Grand Slam No. 3

NEW YORK - World No. 1 Iga Swiatek overcame a shaky serving display to beat American Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) on Wednesday and reach the semi-finals of the US Open for the first time.

The top-seeded French Open champion dropped her racket and pumped her fist after the win, which guaranteed that she will remain the top women's player when the tournament ends.

"I wasn't expecting this at the beginning of the tournament," Swiatek said in an on-court interview.

"I'm really working hard and trying to keep my expectations low. Today was such a tough match and I think the level was great, so I'm pretty happy that I handled it."

Despite the victory, the Pole is still trying to regain her dominant form from earlier in the year when she went on a 37-match winning streak, which ended at Wimbledon.

The 21-year-old twice failed to serve out the match in the second set and was broken six times by the eighth-seeded Pegula, who saw her own serve broken seven times.

"I knew even though I'm breaking her, that it's not like in men's matches where they are going to finish with their serve," said Swiatek.

"I know that. So I was trying to push her back, but she's really good at receiving, so she put pressure on me, which is why it finished in a tiebreaker."

Pegula's defeat ended the last remaining hope of an American woman winning the tournament in New York, leaving the 28-year-old feeling dispirited.

"I mean, I had a great year at the Slams. I know there's still some tournaments left. I'm a little deflated right now," she added.

"I just wish it would have been different tonight. It was really fun when I kept breaking back and I wanted to give them (the crowd) a third set but it wasn't to be."

Swiatek will now meet Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals after the Belarusian beat Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) in the last eight.

The hard-hitting world No. 6 has used the bitter experience of being banned from turning out at this year's Wimbledon - due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine - to fuel her run to the last four in New York for the second successive year.

"They took away one opportunity from me, so I worked really hard for this one," said Sabalenka.

"I'm just an athlete and I have nothing to do with politics.

"It was a tough time, especially when I was working out in the gym and there was Wimbledon playing on the TV. I always turned it off because I couldn't watch it."

Sabalenka has lost thrice to Swiatek this year and has a 3-1 losing record, but the two-time Grand Slam champion will take nothing for granted.

"It's going to be tough even though I won the last couple of matches against her," Swiatek added.

"I know she's in great shape so I have to be ready for fast serves for sure and for some heavy hitting but I feel like I experienced that today as well with Jessie, flat ball, I'm going to be ready."

