Swiatek renews bid for eighth title of season

SAN DIEGO - World No. 1 Iga Swiatek tamed China's Zheng Qinwen 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 on Thursday to ease into the quarter-finals of the San Diego Open and close in on another WTA Tour title this season.

The Pole, who nearly clinched an eighth trophy but lost in the final of the Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic on Oct 9, brought her form back with her to the United States, where she claimed the US Open crown in September.

It will be the top-seeded Swiatek's 13th quarter-final of the year, with the three-time Grand Slam champion facing American Coco Gauff, whom she beat in the 2022 French Open final, on Saturday morning, Singapore time.

"This draw is so good that I wasn't expecting any easy matches," said Swiatek.

On beating Zheng, who she also defeated in the round of 16 at Roland Garros en route to her second title in Paris, she said: "Qinwen, she has a different game style because she's playing topspin on her forehand and the ball is flying pretty high.

"So today I had to adjust to that. But overall, the first matches of any tournament is about adjusting to the conditions we have here."

Coming off a first-round bye, she had the only break to take the opening set but then appeared to run out of energy and focus in the second, allowing the 28th-ranked Zheng back into the match.

With seven break chances in the second, Swiatek had plenty of opportunities to bring the contest to a quick conclusion but it was Zheng who got the timely break at 5-4 to level the match.

That provided Swiatek with a wake-up call, with her opponent holding serve to open the third before the favourite ripped through the next six games to end the 2hr 18min contest in a rout.

San Diego will be her final tournament before the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, from Oct 31 to Nov 7.

REUTERS

SAN DIEGO OPEN

S-finals: StarHub Ch201, Sunday, 5am