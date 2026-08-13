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Swiatek reaches her first final of season at Canadian Open

TORONTO – Iga Swiatek rallied from a break down in the deciding set to beat Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 at the Canadian Open on Aug 12, securing her place in a final for the first time this season at the US Open tune-up event in Toronto.

Swiatek, who won one of her six Grand Slam titles in Flushing Meadows in 2022, secured the rain-delayed first set before Svitolina turned the tables and broke the Pole twice in a one-sided second frame.

Svitolina broke to grab a 3-2 lead in the decider but former world No. 1 Swiatek reeled off the final four games to claim victory.

“After that second set I knew I had to do everything I could to get my rhythm and my game back,” she told Tennis Channel.

“It’s not easy to do that during a match – to keep your calm and your composure and follow the plan. I’m happy in the third set I did that and it paid off in the end. I didn’t doubt myself.”

Swiatek has had an inconsistent season in which she has failed to advance beyond the quarters at a Grand Slam and suffered a surprise second-round defeat by compatriot Magda Linette in Miami.

That loss led Swiatek to make a coaching change, replacing Wim Fissette with Francisco Roig.

Swiatek also lost to Alexandra Eala in the third round at Wimbledon, where she was defending champion.

Swiatek will face either Coco Gauff or Elena Rybakina in the final of the WTA 1000 event in Toronto on Aug 13. REUTERS