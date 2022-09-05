Swiatek 'finds solutions' despite imperfect display

NEW YORK - Poland's Iga Swiatek has never progressed past the fourth round of the US Open in three previous attempts.

But the world No. 1 and top seed has an excellent opportunity to record a career-best run at Flushing Meadows when she takes on unseeded German Jule Niemeier in the last 16 on Monday.

Swiatek has been relatively untroubled so far at the US Open, dispatching three previous unseeded opponents in straight sets.

The two-time Grand Slam champion dug her way out of a second-set hole to notch a 6-3, 6-4 win over American Lauren Davis on Saturday and reach the fourth round for the second successive year.

The French Open champion's serve was on fire as she captured the first set with ease but fell behind 4-1 in the second as Davis raised her level.

Despite the deficit, the feisty Pole stubbornly refused to drop her first set of the tournament, winning a tense 16-shot rally to set up break points at 4-4, which she converted when her opponent hit a backhand into the net.

While Swiatek admitted she was not at her best despite reeling off the match's final five games, she remains the title favourite amid an open field in New York.

"I couldn't find my rhythm today," she said in an on-court interview. "She played totally differently than any other player. She played very smart.

"I'm trying to enjoy every match even when I'm not playing perfectly. Just trying to go for it. Trying to find solutions in every situation."

American 19th seed Danielle Collins also booked her spot in the fourth round for the first time in her career, hammering 52 winners past experienced Frenchwoman Alize Cornet - who had ousted defending champion Emma Raducanu in her opening match - in a 6-4, 7-6 (11-9) victory.

There had been hopes a Chinese player could emerge as a dark horse at the US Open after Zhang Shuai, Zheng Qinwen, Yuan Yue and Wang Xiyu all made history here by reaching the third round - the first time four women from China had advanced to the last 32 at the same tournament.

However, Wang bowed out on Friday, followed by Zheng's 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) elimination by Niemeier and Yuan's 6-2, 6-7 (6-8), 6-0 loss to American eighth seed Jessica Pegula a day later.

Zhang faced in-form American 12th seed and French Open finalist Coco Gauff, who has not dropped a set en route to the last 16, on Sunday as the last Chinese representative standing.

The result was not available by press time.

AFP, REUTERS