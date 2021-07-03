Swiatek closer to 'double'

LONDON • Only four women have won Wimbledon having also clinched the junior title, but Iga Swiatek is looking an increasingly good bet to add her name to that list after storming into the fourth round with a 6-1, 6-0 demolition of Irina-Camelia Begu yesterday.

The former French Open champion's relentless pressure game crushed her Romanian opponent in the blink of an eye in a one-sided demolition on Court 12.

Poland's Swiatek, seeded seventh, suffocated her opponent from the start to reach the last 16 with her third straight-set victory.

While she clinched the junior title at the All England Club as a 17-year-old in 2018, she arrived at Wimbledon this year having previously won only one senior match on grass, but now looks very much at home on the slick lawns.

So much so, that it now seems a realistic possibility that she could join Ann Jones (1956), Karen Hantze (1960), Martina Hingis (1994) and Amelie Mauresmo (1996) by backing up her junior title with the real deal.

Not that she is letting that distract her.

"You know, it would be amazing. It's another Grand Slam, so it's like a dream come true for any of us," Swiatek said.

"Every girl that's playing here wants to win. Yeah, it would be great winning junior title and then women's title.

"But I'm not really thinking about it, because I don't want to put any expectation on myself.

"I'm just playing step by step, match by match, and not really focusing on what's gonna happen next week, just next match. I think it's the good attitude towards the whole tournament."

The 20-year-old, who won the Roland Garros title last year, dropped only eight points on serve against Begu and half of them came in just one game.

She broke her opponent twice to race into a 5-0 lead, before Begu finally held serve, and then showed some grit to go with the punishing consistency of her groundstrokes when she saved three break points to hold and take the first set.

The second set was even more one-sided as Swiatek swept away the dying embers of Begu's resistance to romp into the next round.

Next up for the Pole will be an encounter with Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who ousted former champion Garbine Muguruza 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

"It's fourth round of a Grand Slam, so I'm not expecting an easy match," said Swiatek.

"I just hope it's going to be a good match with a good performance. And yeah, that people are gonna like it."

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka reached the fourth round for the first time at Wimbledon with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Colombian qualifier Maria Camila Osorio Serrano.

The world No. 4 will face Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan for a place in the quarter-finals.

SELECTED RESULTS MEN'S SINGLES Andrey Rublev (Rus) bt Fabio Fognini (Ita) 6-3 5-7 6-4 6-2, Karen Khachanov (Rus) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA) 6-3 6-4 6-4, Cristian Garin (Chi) bt Pedro Martinez (Esp) 6-4 6-3 4-6 6-4, Novak Djokovic (Srb) bt Denis Kudla (USA) 6-4 6-3 7-6 (9-7). WOMEN'S SINGLES Karolina Pliskova (Cze) bt Tereza Martincova (Cze) 6-3 6-3, Elena Rybakina (Kaz) bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 6-1 6-4, Aryna Sabalenka (Blr) bt Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (Col) 6-0 6-3, Ludmilla Samsonova (Cze) bt Sloane Stephens (USA) 6-2 2-6 6-4, Ons Jabeur (Tun) bt Garbine Muguruza (Esp) 5-7 6-3 6-2.

Eighth seed Karolina Pliskova beat Tereza Martincova 6-3, 6-3 in the battle of Czechs to move into the last 16.

She will play Ludmilla Samsonova in the next round after the Russian wild card stunned American Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

In the men's draw, fifth-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev booked a place in the second week of the tournament for the first time with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 win over Italian Fabio Fognini.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

WIMBLEDON

