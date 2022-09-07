Swiatek breaks new ground in New York, faces Pegula in q-finals

NEW YORK - World No. 1 Iga Swiatek was proud to become the first Polish woman to reach the US Open quarter-finals on Monday when she defeated Jule Niemeier in an error-strewn last-16 clash.

The French Open champion recovered from a set and a break down to see off her 108th-ranked German opponent, 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.

The top-seeded Swiatek will face US eighth seed Jessica Pegula for a place in the semi-finals.

In a mistake-riddled clash on Louis Armstrong Court, there were a total of 15 double faults, 12 breaks of serve and 76 unforced errors.

"It's really satisfying. This is my first quarter-final in New York so I am really proud of it," said Swiatek.

"I'm just proud that I didn't lose hope. I had a hard time... like pushing her back."

Wimbledon quarter-finalist Niemeier had not won a hard-court match in her career before coming to New York. However, she went into Monday's match not having dropped a set and fired up to repeat her Wimbledon journey where she had also beaten world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit.

The 23-year-old swept through the opener with breaks in the first and seventh games.

She held her nerve in an eight-minute second game of the second set, saving two break points.

Niemeier sensed a shock victory when she broke for 2-1 but Swiatek eventually prevailed, taking a set which featured seven breaks of serve in 10 games.

In the decider, the Pole raced to a 4-0 lead with the powerfully built Niemeier winning only five points.

Moments later, Swiatek completed victory with her 19th "bagel" set of the season to wrap up a place in a third Grand Slam quarter-final of the year.

Swiatek said her success in 2022 has been helped by her rigid loyalty to her walk-on playlist which includes AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and Pearl Jam.

"I have been listening to it all year and I am pretty bored with it. But I am not going to change now," she said.

Pegula brushed aside two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova in straight sets. The 28-year-old eighth seed shrugged off a rain delay on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court to win 6-3, 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka overcame a partisan New York crowd and an in-form Danielle Collins to secure a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win and set up a quarter-final clash against Karolina Pliskova, who beat Victoria Azarenka 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2.

