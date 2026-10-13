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Swiatek aiming to end year on a positive note as WTA Finals spot hangs in balance

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Tennis - China Open - National Tennis Center, Beijing, China - October 9, 2026 Poland's Iga Swiatek looks dejected after losing her quarter final match against Belgium's Elise Mertens REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Tennis - China Open - National Tennis Center, Beijing, China - October 9, 2026 Poland's Iga Swiatek looks dejected after losing her quarter final match against Belgium's Elise Mertens REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Oct 13 - Iga Swiatek is on the brink of missing the WTA Finals for the first time since 2020 but the former world number 1 is determined to finish the year on a high to give herself the best chance of reaching the season finale.

The six-time major champion has won only one tournament this year at the Canadian Open in August and did not advance beyond the quarter-final stage at all four Grand Slams.

The 25-year-old, who won the WTA Finals in 2023 and has played at every edition since 2021, is 10th in the qualifying table for the November 8-15 tournament at Indian Wells with only four of the eight spots still up for grabs.

"Obviously I'm aware of the situation and it would be great to get into the Finals, for sure it's our goal," Swiatek told reporters on Monday ahead of the Wuhan Open.

"It's the first time I've faced a situation like that, to get into the finals.

"It's a challenge, but I feel like it's a positive one and I'm really motivated ... There are still a few tournaments ahead."

Swiatek, who faces compatriot Magdalena Frech in her opening match in Wuhan on Wednesday, is also scheduled to compete at WTA 500 events in Ningbo and Tokyo before the WTA Finals slots are wrapped up. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.