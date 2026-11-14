Svitolina says daughter remains priority after split from Monfils

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INDIAN WELLS, California, Nov 13 - Elina Svitolina said maintaining a strong co-parenting relationship with Gael Monfils and protecting the wellbeing of their young daughter are her priorities as she adapts to life after their split.

The Ukrainian said she and Monfils, the French former world number six, remain in regular contact despite their separation, which they announced last month. The couple married in July 2021 and welcomed a daughter, Skai, in October 2022.

Svitolina said the pressures of Russia's war in Ukraine were among the factors that contributed to the breakdown of their marriage.

"We have a great relationship with Gael," Svitolina told reporters on Friday after her WTA Finals round-robin victory over Aryna Sabalenka, which advanced her to the semi-finals of the season-ending championships at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

"Even 10 minutes before the match I had to talk with him and we're on good terms.

"The most for us is to have our daughter being happy. It's the most important priority for us."

Svitolina said the tournament offered little respite from attention surrounding the breakup, with intense scrutiny and hostile social media comments adding to an already difficult period.

"I wouldn't say it's an escape," she said. "In this situation you just want to be away from the media and all the social media."

The former world number three said she sometimes disconnects from Instagram and other applications when she feels overwhelmed, choosing to focus on her family instead. On other days, she said, she can look past the speculation surrounding her personal life and remain engaged with the world around her.

"Every day is different," Svitolina said. "Some days are better, some days are good and some days are bad."

The 32-year-old said years of dealing with public scrutiny had given her resilience, but acknowledged that online abuse can leave athletes feeling exposed before they return to practice or competition.

She welcomed efforts by the WTA to improve player protection, particularly through security measures and action against online abuse.

Svitolina faces Linda Noskova on Saturday for a spot in Sunday's final of the $10 million tournament, which was moved from Riyadh due to the US-Israeli war on Iran. REUTERS