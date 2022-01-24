Support for Peng Shuai quelled in Melbourne

MELBOURNE • Australian Open organisers yesterday said the safety of Peng Shuai remains their "primary concern" even as security officials at the Grand Slam of the year forced fans to remove shirts referring to the Chinese former top-ranked doubles player.

A video posted on social media on Saturday showed staff at Melbourne Park confiscating shirts and a banner bearing the slogan: "Where Is Peng Shuai?"

The 36-year-old's well-being became a matter of concern among the global tennis community in November when she appeared to allege that former Chinese vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her in the past.

After that post, which was subsequently scrubbed from the Internet, she was absent from public view for nearly three weeks.

Las month, she denied having accused anyone of sexually assaulting her, adding that an e-mail she had sent a month earlier to Women's Tennis Association (WTA) president Steve Simon seeking to assure him of her well-being was done "entirely of my own free will".

In a brief interview with Lianhe Zaobao, Peng also said she had been residing in her home in Beijing all this time, and that her movements had not been restricted in any way.

The WTA has since suspended tournaments in China due to its concerns over Peng's safety, which the Tour says have not been alleviated by her recent public appearances in China.

While the approach taken by the Australian Open appears to run contrary to the WTA's claims, organisers Tennis Australia said in response to the video that "under our ticket conditions of entry we don't allow clothing, banners or signs that are commercial or political".

A statement read: "Peng Shuai's safety is our primary concern. We continue to work with the WTA and global tennis community to seek more clarity on her situation and will do everything we can to ensure her well-being."

Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, who is part of the WTA Players Council, said last week that her peers were yet to hear directly from Peng.

"There hasn't been that much development in terms of contact with Peng Shuai even though from our side we will continue to make any and all efforts to make sure that she is safe, she feels comfortable," the two-time Slam champion said.

"Hopefully, we will get to hear from her personally at some point. I think that's the goal, the main goal right now."

Current world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty added the situation had brought the tennis community together.

"Hopefully, it's not too long until we see her back out here," the Australian said yesterday.

REUTERS