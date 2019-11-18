Struggling Stephens vows to fight for Tokyo spot

LOS ANGELES • Sloane Stephens has said she is ready to turn the page on a disappointing year and switch her focus to climbing the world tennis rankings to qualify for next year's Tokyo Olympics.

The 26-year-old American, who won the US Open in 2017 before reaching career-high of world No. 3, struggled this year, failing to make a WTA Tour final and dropping to world No. 25.

In an interview with Reuters yesterday, Stephens, who earlier in the day hosted a tennis clinic at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Marina del Rey, California, revealed that midway through her campaign, she was "ready for it to be over".

"I'm excited to start a new season So I'm just looking forward to 2020 and I'm ready for a fresh start," she said. "A lot in front of me and nowhere to go but up. For me, it's a good position to be in."

High on her list of goals for next year is making her second straight appearance for the United States at the Summer Games.

"I made one before, which was really cool, and I'd obviously love to make a second one and play for my country," she said.

To do so, she will need to deal with a gruelling Tour schedule, made even more difficult with the increased playing time and travel needed in an Olympic year.

"Managing the ups and downs throughout the year is a pretty big goal," she said. "It's about staying healthy and happy, enjoying my tennis and not getting too burnt out at the beginning... knowing that it is a very long season."

She also claimed she no longer had lingering issues with the foot injury she suffered in 2016 which required surgery and sidelined her for 11 months.

Despite her on-court struggles, life off the court has been more upbeat with her engagement to US international footballer and Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore.

"I have a fresh mind and am feeling a lot better on and off the court," Stephens added. "It will allow me to have better results."

REUTERS