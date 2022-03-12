Stronger penalties needed to curb player outbursts: Nadal

INDIAN WELLS (California) • Rafael Nadal on Thursday called for tougher sanctions against players who abuse tennis officials, following Alexander Zverev's controversial suspended sentence.

The Spaniard said that as a friend and practice partner of the German, he had no desire to see the Tokyo 2020 gold medallist receive a stiffer sentence for his violent outburst at last month's Mexico Open in Acapulco.

But he added that as a fan of the sport, tougher sanctions were definitely needed.

The 24-year-old Zverev was disqualified from the tournament for repeatedly smashing his racket against the umpire's chair before verbally abusing the official.

On Monday, he was given a suspended eight-week ban and was fined US$25,000 (S$34,000) for the incident - penalties decried as too lenient by some.

Speaking ahead of the ATP/WTA Indian Wells Masters tournament in California this week, Nadal said more stringent punishments should be levied in future.

"It's so difficult to talk in my position because from one point of view, I have a good relationship with Sascha - I like him and I practise with him very often," the Australian Open champion added.

"I wish him all the very best and he knows he was wrong, honestly, and he recognised that very early.

"We need to be a positive example, especially for the kids watching us. So from one side, I don't want a penalisation for Sascha because I like him and I have a very good relationship with him.

"On the other hand... I'd like to see something harder for this kind of attitudes, not only him, I mean in general terms because this protects the sport and it also protects the referees."

Nadal is relishing the opportunity of another campaign in the Californian desert, where he has won three times in the past.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a blistering start to the year, going unbeaten at 15-0.

The fourth seed is the favourite here and ahead of today's second-round match against American Sebastian Korda, Nadal revealed that he was on top of his game.

"It was an unexpected moment for me to be in this position," the 35-year-old said. "I'm enjoying it every day and I'm trying to stay with the right attitude to enjoy the fact that I'm playing well and enjoying matches and winning titles.

"I have been able to find a way to adapt my game to what I need to be competitive - some days being more aggressive, some days being more tactical, more defensive. Then I have been brave enough to play with the right determination in the moments that I needed."

In the first-round action, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka of Japan was not blown off course in her return to Indian Wells, outlasting American Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

The 24-year-old, playing her first tournament since a third-round exit at the Australian Open saw her plummet out of the top 80, was a break down at 0-2 in the third set, but won the last six games to secure the victory over the 2017 US Open champion amid gusty conditions.

