Strong-serving Bencic flying Swiss flag alone

NEW YORK • No Swiss woman has won a Grand Slam singles title since Martina Hingis captured the 1999 Australian Open, but Belinda Bencic hopes to end that two-decade drought at the US Open.

And with Swiss legend Roger Federer and his three-time Grand Slam-winning compatriot Stan Wawrinka ousted in the men's quarter-finals, Bencic has extra motivation entering the semi-finals this morning (Singapore time).

"This is not a good thing. I'm not happy about this actually," Bencic, 22, said of Federer and Wawrinka's losses after her 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 victory over her friend Donna Vekic of Croatia on Wednesday.

"I'm kind of surprised, like I think everyone is. It would be really nice if the boys could also make it to semi-finals but I'm happy I can kind of do it for them and don't let them down."

Vekic had the most powerful weapon of the match - her big, whipping forehand. But Bencic knows better than most how to diffuse power, and though Vekic had defeated her on clay this season at the French Open, Bencic is at her best on true-bouncing hard courts where she can lock in her timing.

The biggest change in her game of late has been the serve. Fitter and stronger in the lower body, she is generating new power and penetration. She struck seven aces against Vekic and won 84 per cent of her first-serve points.

This is her deepest Slam run, surpassing her 2014 US Open debut last-eight appearance.

The 13th seed has battled back from 2017 left wrist surgery and other injuries that slowed her career for most of two seasons, winning her third WTA title in February in Dubai.

"It's there like a dream always. Even when you are playing bad, you want to come back to this feeling. I think that's the motivation enough to keep going," Bencic said.

She will face Canadian teen 15th seed Bianca Andreescu, a fellow Slam semi debutante, for the first time. The 19-year-old is trying to become the first Canadian singles Grand Slam champion after coming back from a first-set loss to defeat Elise Mertens of Belgium 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the clash, Andreescu warns she has not reached her peak so far at Flushing Meadows. "I don't think I've played my best tennis," she said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES