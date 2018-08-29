Strategic triumph for rusty Murray

NEW YORK • After shutting down his season midway through last year because of a hip injury, Andy Murray's presence in tennis has been far more rare but, on Monday, the 382nd-ranked Scot played a Grand Slam match for the first time in more than a year.



He beat 448th-ranked Australian James Duckworth, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of the US Open, making this the first tournament since Wimbledon last year to include all of the sport's Big Four - Murray, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

But, after his victory, he hesitated to call himself a contender for the major, which he last won in 2012.

"I don't think anything changes after today, I'm still just taking it one match at a time," Murray said.

"I mean, this is the first time I have played four sets in 14 months, so I just have to wait and see how I pull up tomorrow. Hopefully, I feel good, and take it from there."

The 31-year-old was particularly pleased with how he thought his way throughout, as strategic decisions can often take a back seat when there are physical doubts.

SELECTED DAY 1 RESULTS

MEN'S 1ST RD Paolo Lorenzi (Ita) bt Kyle Edmund (Gbr) 4-6 6-4 7-5 6-1, Denis Shapovalov (Can) bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can) 7-5 5-7 4-1 ret, Andy Murray (Gbr) bt James Duckworth (Aus) 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 7-5 6-3, John Isner (USA) bt Bradley Klahn (USA) 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 6-4, Milos Raonic (Can) bt Carlos Berlocq (Arg) 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 1-6 6-3, Stan Wawrinka (Sui) bt Grigor Dimitrov (Bul) 6-3 6-2 7-5 . WOMEN'S 1ST RD Kaia Kanepi (Est) bt Simona Halep (Rom) 6-2 6-4, Venus Williams (USA) bt Svetlana Kuznetsova (Rus) 6-3 5-7 6-3, Garbine Muguruza (Esp) bt Zhang Shuai (Chn) 6-3 6-0 Sloane Stephens (USA) bt Evgeniya Rodina (Rus) 6-1 7-5, Wang Qiang (Chn) bt Magdalena Rybarikova (Svk) 6-2 6-2, Tatjana Maria (Ger) bt Agnieszka Radwanska (Pol) 6-3 6-3 . AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

"Tactically, I did well," Murray said. "When you haven't played loads, it can be easy to just get wrapped up in how you're actually hitting the ball rather than thinking about the strategy and what you're trying to do out there."

It was also a winning return for Swiss Stan Wawrinka, who was not able to defend his 2016 US Open title last year because of a knee injury that kept him out for the second half of the season.

Like Murray, world No. 101 Wawrinka has slipped down the rankings as he works his way back.

The 33-year-old, whose three Grand Slam titles have earned him something resembling adjunct status to the Big Four, upset eighth-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-2, 7-5.

"To realise and see that I can beat him in Wimbledon, a Grand Slam, it gave me a lot of self-confidence," Wawrinka said.

World No. 1 and defending US Open champion Nadal, who is chasing his 18th Grand Slam title, also cruised into the second round after compatriot and close friend David Ferrer was forced to quit with an injury.

Top seed Nadal had taken the opener 6-3 but Ferrer could not continue despite leading 4-3 with a break in the second set.

The Spaniard confirmed afterwards that it was his final appearance at a major, telling reporters: "This is my last Grand Slam."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES