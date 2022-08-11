Stars laud 'icon' Serena's game-changing feats

TORONTO • Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu were among the teenage stars who hailed Serena Williams as an inspiration and a game-changing legend on Tuesday, hours after the 23-time Grand Slam champion revealed impending retirement plans.

World No. 11 Gauff, inspired to play tennis by Williams, was shocked to hear the 40-year-old say the "countdown has begun" in reference to her retirement after the US Open this month.

"The legacy that she has left through her tennis career is something that I don't think any other player can probably touch," the 18-year-old Gauff said.

"It is something that can inspire many more generations. I grew up watching her - that's the reason why I play tennis."

She also reminded fans that Williams is far from fading away even if her days in competitive tennis are nearing an end.

"I mean, she's not dead but people are talking about it like she's dying," she said. "She's just moving on to different things."

Gauff spoke after reaching the second round of the WTA Toronto event with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over fellow American Madison Brengle.

Reigning US Open champion Raducanu of Britain admired how the speed, power and determination of Williams changed tennis.

"She definitely changed the game," the 19-year-old said after her 7-6 (7-0), 6-2 first-round loss to Italy's Camila Giorgi in Toronto.

"To dominate that much, there has not really been someone who has dominated like her in the women's game."

World No. 10 Raducanu also marvelled at how long Williams had remained a force, from her first Grand Slam title at the 1999 US Open to her most recent at the 2017 Australian Open, followed by trips to the US Open and Wimbledon finals in 2018 and 2019.

"It's incredible, her career. She has achieved so much," she said.

"And to see her around in this US swing is really inspiring. That longevity of a career is something that a lot of the players, me especially, aspire to achieve."

Williams also received high praise from the legends of the sport.

Former world No. 1 Billie Jean King, a 12-time Slam champion, said: "When Serena steps away from tennis, she will leave as the sport's greatest player.

"After a career that has inspired a new generation of players and fans, she will forever be known as a champion who won on the court and raised the global profile of the sport off of it."

Another former world No. 1, seven-time Slam winner John McEnroe, said that Williams deserves to do whatever she wants now as she is already an "icon".

"Her place in American society has gone to a place where she deserves it after everything she's accomplished," he said.

"I don't think she needs to play again. She's in that level where Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Tom Brady are."

