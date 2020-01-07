Sports World: Unbeaten Spain, Japan clash for play-off spot

Unbeaten Spain, Japan clash for play-off spot

PERTH • World No. 1 Rafael Nadal yesterday cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 ATP Cup victory over Pablo Cuevas as Spain beat Uruguay 3-0 to make it two wins from two ties in Group B.

Earlier, Roberto Bautista Agut beat Franco Roncadelli 6-1, 6-2 and the Spaniards now face Japan, who are also undefeated, tomorrow to determine first place and automatic qualification for the play-offs in Sydney.

The Japanese beat Georgia 2-1 in the earlier tie, with Go Soeda overcoming Aleksandre Metreveli 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 and Yoshihito Nishioka beating Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-2, 6-3.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

West Germany's 1966 World Cup keeper dies

DORTMUND • Hans Tilkowski, the West Germany goalkeeper in the 1966 World Cup final against England, died on Sunday night at the age of 84.

Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, who he played for from 1963-67, made the announcement yesterday.

Geoff Hurst, who scored a treble as England beat West Germany 4-2, paid tribute to his former opponent, tweeting that he was a "terrific player... and a very fine man".

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Balotelli shames Lazio fans for racial abuse

MILAN • Mario Balotelli lashed out on Sunday night after again being targeted by racist insults, this time from Lazio fans after he scored for Brescia in a 2-1 Serie A home defeat.

The Italy striker was also abused by Verona supporters in November and in an Instagram post after the game, he told his tormentors: "Shame on you."

Lazio later pinned the blame on "a very small minority".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE