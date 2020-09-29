Sports World: Montana prevents grandkid abduction

Montana prevents grandkid abduction

LOS ANGELES • Four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Montana rescued one of his grandchildren in a kidnapping attempt, according to multiple reports on Sunday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Montana flagged down a patrol on Saturday to report that an intruder had entered their Malibu home and grabbed the child.

The 64-year-old and his wife, Jennifer, 62, confronted the woman and tried to de-escalate the situation. After a tussle, Jennifer prised the child from the woman's arms, at which point she fled, said the police, adding that the woman is in custody. No one was injured in the incident.

REUTERS

Olympic torch relay to start late March

TOKYO • The Tokyo 2020 torch relay, which was put on hold when the Olympics were delayed over the coronavirus, will start on March 25 from Japan's Fukushima region, organisers said yesterday.

The Olympic flame had already arrived in Japan from Greece and the relay was days from beginning earlier this year when the organisers and Olympic officials took the historic decision to postpone the Games by 12 months.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Swafford takes home PGA's Corales C'ship

MIAMI • Hudson Swafford followed a big birdie at the 17th with a clutch par putt at the last on Sunday to win the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic.

The 33-year-old saw a big lead evaporate but held on to card a three-under 69 for victory with an 18-under total of 270. He finished one stroke in front of Tyler McCumber (66).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ronaldo brace gives Juve a point at Roma

ROME • Cristiano Ronaldo's second goal of the night rescued a 2-2 draw for 10-man Juventus away to Roma in Serie A on Sunday, after Jordan Veretout had twice put the capital club in front.

Veretout and Ronaldo netted penalties before the break after both teams were penalised for handball, before the French midfielder struck his second of the night in first-half stoppage time. A towering Ronaldo header earned a point for the Italian champions in Andrea Pirlo's second game in charge.

REUTERS

Girl's coma ordeal ends as Totti visits

MILAN • Roma legend Francesco Totti yesterday visited a teenage girl in hospital, who emerged from a nine-month coma after hearing a recording of the former Italian football star's voice.

Ilenia Matilli, a 19-year-old with Lazio's women's football team but a big fan of crosstown rivals Roma, was left in a coma last December after being involved in a car accident which left her friend dead.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE