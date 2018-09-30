Sports World: Injured Murray calls a halt to his season

Injured Murray calls a halt to his season

BEIJING • Former tennis world No. 1 Andy Murray has brought his season to an end after pulling out of the China Open, as a result of an ankle injury during his last-eight loss at the Shenzhen Open on Friday.

The Scot is battling to regain fitness following hip surgery in January and said in a statement yesterday that he was "very sorry" to miss the event.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ronaldo's lawyers to sue Der Spiegel

LISBON • Lawyers for Cristiano Ronaldo said on Friday they would sue Germany's Der Spiegel after it published "blatantly illegal" allegations by an American woman who claims she was raped by the Portuguese footballer in 2009.

The magazine said the rape allegedly took place in June 2009 in a Las Vegas hotel room, according to the lawyer for the alleged victim Kathryn Mayorga.

REUTERS

Nadal pencils in his return next month

MADRID • Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya has indicated the world No. 1 is targeting a return from injury next month at the Paris Masters, with tennis' ATP Finals in London beginning a week later on Nov 11.

Nadal has not played a match since retiring from the US Open semi-final against Juan Martin del Potro after suffering a knee injury.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sabalenka wins Wuhan Open for second title

WUHAN • Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus beat Estonia's Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 6-3 in the final of the Wuhan Open in China yesterday for her second WTA Tour career title.

After capturing her maiden Premier 5 trophy, the 20-year-old Sabalenka will now rise four spots to world No. 16 tomorrow, while Kontaveit, 22, climbs six places to world No. 21.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE