Sports World: Butcher quits as the Philippines' coach

Butcher quits as the Philippines' coach

MANILA • Former England captain Terry Butcher has stepped down as head coach of the Philippine national football team without taking charge of a single game.

He was named as Thomas Dooley's replacement at the start of June and was due to lead the Azkals at the Asian Cup in January after they secured qualification for the continental championship for the first time.

Scott Cooper, Butcher's assistant, will take charge of preparations for the Asian Cup and November's Asean Football Federation Championship. They are in Group B alongside Singapore, Indonesia, defending champions Thailand and either Brunei or Laos.

REUTERS

Scaloni is interim Argentina coach

BUENOS AIRES • Argentina have named Under-17 football coach Lionel Scaloni as interim boss for friendlies against Guatemala and Colombia next month.

Scaloni, who also helped as assistant coach with the national side, replaces Jorge Sampaoli, who stood down last month after the elimination by France 4-3 in the World Cup round of 16.

Argentina have had three different men (Gerardo Martino, Edgardo Bauza, and Sampaoli) in charge since Alejandro Sabella resigned in 2014 after taking the team to the final of the World Cup, where they lost to Germany in extra time. The two-time world champions meet Guatemala in Los Angeles on Sept 7 and Colombia in New Jersey four days later.

REUTERS

Alexander, 21, ousts brother Mischa, 30

WASHINGTON • Defending champion Alexander Zverev claimed the bragging rights in his rivalry with his older brother on Thursday, beating 15th-seeded Mischa 6-3, 7-5 to reach the ATP Washington Open quarter-finals. It was the first ATP meeting for the German siblings, aged 21 and 30 respectively.

The younger Zverev, the third seed, will next face Japanese seventh seed Kei Nishikori, who dispatched Canadian ninth seed Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (7-1), 6-3. Also in the last eight is former world No. 1 Andy Murray, who beat Romanian Maruius Copil 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Burnley in Europa third qualifying round

LONDON • Burnley reached football 's Europa League third qualifying round with a 3-1 second-leg win (4-2 on aggregate) over Aberdeen after extra time at Turf Moor on Thursday.

With the tie even at 2-2 on aggregate, the game went into extra time and a Jack Cork header and an Ashley Barnes penalty secured victory for Burnley, who are playing in Europe again for the first time in 51 years.

REUTERS

India suspend steeplechaser Dagar

NEW DELHI • India have suspended steeplechase runner Naveen Dagar, 30, after he tested positive for meldonium in a crucial blow to the country's medal hopes at this month's Asian Games, an athletics source said yesterday.

Dagar, who won a bronze at the 2014 Asiad, is India's second doping failure in a week, after javelin thrower Amit Kumar failed an out-of-competition test in Finland. Kumar, though, is not part of the Games squad after failing to qualify. India are sending a 540-plus squad to the Games in Indonesia.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE