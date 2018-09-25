Sports World: Aussie duo breeze through in Wuhan

Aussie duo breeze through in Wuhan

WUHAN • Australia's top two women's tennis players yesterday brushed aside their first-round opponents at the Wuhan Open in China.

Ashleigh Barty, the Australian No. 1, downed Britain's Johanna Konta 7-5, 6-4 to progress and will face China's Zheng Saisai in the round of 32 today.

And Daria Gavrilova upset 10th seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, last year's French Open champion, 6-2, 6-4 to set up a second-round clash with Czech Barbora Strycova.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Federer, Zverev lead the way to Laver Cup

CHICAGO • Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev won clutch singles matches, as Team Europe beat Team World 13-8 to retain tennis' Laver Cup on the third and final day of action in Chicago on Sunday.

Federer's hard-fought 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (10-8), 10-7 victory over American John Isner put the Europeans just three points from their target and Zverev got them there with a 6-7 (3-7), 7-5, 10-7 win over Kevin Anderson.

The next edition of the men's tournament, which is named after Australian legend Rod Laver, will be staged in Geneva next September.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ronaldo spurs Juve to fifth straight win

TURIN • Cristiano Ronaldo's late goal helped Juventus to maintain their perfect start to the Serie A season with a 2-0 victory away to Frosinone on Sunday.

Massimiliano Allegri's side, who are chasing an eighth consecutive Italian league title, have now won their opening five league games for the third time in five seasons.

Ronaldo broke the deadlock from close range in the 81st minute for his third goal in five games, before Federico Bernardeschi put the result beyond doubt after a swift counter-attack.

REUTERS