Novak Djokovic should have pulled up the sleeve of his Lacoste T-shirt, presented a talented arm which is as hard as a cable and let them jab a needle in. A Pfizer vaccine would have been fine. Moderna or AstraZeneca would have done nicely.

If he had, he would have never been held at Australian immigration, gone to detention, appeared in court, made front pages in every language, faced embarrassment, appeared as the subject of a hundred mocking memes and had his character mangled.