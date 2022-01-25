Sporting Life

Inspired Cornet reminds us it's never too late to keep trying

Assistant Sports Editor In Melbourne
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Sport offers no guarantee. You can try, but it promises nothing. You can sweat, but it gives you little. You can dream, but it looks the other way. But then, after 17 years of pounding balls, it can, without warning, finally be your day.

For Alize Cornet when that day came on a searing Monday afternoon as she outlasted Simona Halep 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 it was too much to take. She fell to her knees, covered her face and then sobbed under her towel. Later, even the on-court interviewer wept. It was that kind of Open afternoon.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 25, 2022, with the headline Inspired Cornet reminds us it's never too late to keep trying. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top